'It's hard to function': Some in Bourbon County neighborhood spend week without water

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — After last week's freezing temperatures, many around Kentucky are left without running water.

On Sunday, first responders received a call from a Bourbon County resident of a neighborhood off of the 5000 block of Bryan Station Road, claiming the community was without water.

The Paris Police Department distributed water to homes in the area, attributing the water shortage to frozen pipes.

On Monday, residents told LEX 18 they had been without running water since last Monday.

Robaline Lora, who has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years, said the only water running in her home is a trickle coming from her bathtub faucet.

"This last week's been miserable," she said.

Lora said she believes the pipes under her trailer froze because they are only contained within a thin metal curtain. She has been searching for a heater to thaw out the pipes, but now hopes the warmer temperatures this week will help.

"It's hard to function with no water," she said.

Without running water, residents are unable to do laundry, shower or wash dishes at home.

Jeffrey and Michaela Halsey have been stuck without water as well, and with a toddler at home, there has been an added level of difficulty.

"She's got bottles that you gotta keep clean, sippy cups that you gotta keep clean and it's just...it's hard to do," Jeffrey Halsey said.

Halsey said his family has spent "hundreds of dollars" on water in the last week, trying to keep up with all of their needs.

"It's hard to do any dishes or do any of the essential needs that we need to do every day," he said.

Water problems have traveled across Kentucky over the last week as pipes and water mains burst following the cold weather.

Parts of the City of Hazard have also been without water for several days. The city's utility department wrote in a Facebook post on Monday:

"The City of Hazard has declared a State of Emergency. We still have several tanks that are depleted and the following areas are experiencing outages."

The city of Albany has also been working to get its water back online. The city announced crews are working to repair water lines in a statement on Sunday:

"We are strategically working with Kentucky Rural Water Association and other departments to locate and fix this problem. We are actively fixing any and all leaks that we are finding.

We have multiple water distribution teams from other counties working with our water distribution team to fix this problem as soon as possible."

