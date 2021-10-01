'It's heartbreaking': Frankfort woman talks losing everything in apartment fire that killed two

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nia Meadows lost everything in Thursday’s apartment fire on Leawood Drive, yet she is feeling very fortunate today.

“I almost overslept that morning,” she said outside the complex on Friday morning, 24 hours after the building was destroyed.

“I heard bad news about a friend, so I came back, and as I was turning on the street, people were calling me because they thought I had passed away in the fire,” she explained.

Nia did not, but two young ladies weren’t as lucky. 20-year-old Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker and her friend, 21-year-old Zephany Rushin, were killed. The Franklin County coroner said their injuries were consistent with a fire of this magnitude, though autopsy results won’t be available for several months.

Courtesy of Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker and Zephany Rushin's friends.

“This was my first ever apartment, first-ever lease I signed. It’s heartbreaking, and really heartbreaking two people lost their lives,” Meadows said.

The investigation continues, but an official with ATF told LEX 18 that they are closing in on a cause. On Friday, damage mitigation experts worked to board the building up so no one could enter and compromise the investigation or their safety.

Meadows lost everything, except her two cats. They were pulled to safety, and now she needs to find a new home for all of them. The America Red Cross is currently helping by covering motel costs for an undisclosed amount of time.

“I don’t think anything is recoverable,” she said. “And they didn’t give me a day when I could possibly check.”

Meadows, most likely because she survived, seemed upbeat given the circumstances. The shirt on her back is really all she has now.

“Yesterday is officially in the past, so we can start fresh. You can only go up when you’ve been down. My friends and family, even people on social media, have been there to support me,” she said.