'It's just a relief': Bar owner reacts to lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's nightlife is making a full return as the commonwealth's mask mandate and capacity limits were lifted Friday.

For Bluegrass Tavern owner Sean Ebbitt, it means a return to normalcy for his business that has had to continue to adapt for the last 15 months.

"I know that as the days go, on I'll notice that kind of reduced level of stress," he said.

The mask mandate had already been eased for vaccinated people, but Ebbitt noted that the return to 100% capacity will have the biggest impact on his bar.

"Financially it's definitely a big boost to not have to worry about spacing people out or anything like that, so that's definitely a benefit there," he said.

Customers are enjoying the more relaxed environment too.

"It's nice to be out and not have to worry about all the restrictions with masks and things like that," said Richard Puckett, who traveled to Lexington friends for a weekend trip. "Just have a good time like you should have."

The return to normal means each person can now make decisions based on the public places where they feel comfortable, Ebbitt said.

"Overall it's just a relief," he said.

But even as most restrictions have been lifted, Kentuckians should respect the decisions people make to protect their own health, said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner.

"People have to be tolerant of each other," he said. "There's no reason to judge someone for choosing to wear a mask."