'It's just a shame': Nicholasville restaurant searching for stolen Snoop Dogg statue

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Nicholasville restaurant is searching for a Snoop Dogg statue stolen last week during the lunch rush.

Security video shows someone carrying the iconic rapper out of Mi Pequena Hacienda in Brannon Crossing.

The figurine is a promotional product that can't be found in stores. But it can be sold for more than $1,000.

Employees say they were grateful to receive a replacement Snoop from Clark Distributing.

But they tell LEX 18 they miss the old Snoop, so they're hoping in the next episode, the thief drops it like it's hot back to its rightful location.

The reward? Perhaps a meal on the restaurant, with a gin and juice.