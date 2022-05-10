'It's just going to get worse': Georgetown mom worried as baby formula shortage continues

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Baby formula is getting harder and harder to find due to supply chain challenges, inflation, and recalls.

“There's moms that stay up at night and wonder, ‘How am I gonna get milk for my baby?’” said Danielle Cook, a Georgetown mom whose fourth child is due in August.

“I see all these moms are really, really struggling to find formula,” she said. “Like, they're having newborns now, when it's just getting worse. And I’m about to be that mom.”

Cook is hoping for a girl and also praying enough formula will be available. She’s already had to adapt for her one-year-old son, Kyzer, by taking him off formula one month early because of the shortage. Before that, she relied on her pediatrician to supplement what she couldn’t find on store shelves.

“Every time I would try to go get him formula, and the stores didn't have it, his doctor was very good at giving us sample cans,” she said.

Experts say parents in need should speak to a doctor about their options or look to community organizations who can help, including The Nest in Lexington.

Adam Kuhn, family assistance supervisor, says they’re struggling to keep up with requests for formula as donations drop. Still, they’re determined to help parents make it work.

“Maybe you're seeing formula that's too big or too expensive,” he said. “If you come to The Nest, we can get you some diapers or other supplies you need and save you that money. Then you do have that extra $20 or $30 to buy that $60 pack rather than the $20 pack.”

Moms like Cook want to help, too. She ended up donating unused formula to a friend in Frankfort.