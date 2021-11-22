'It's just heartbreaking': Clark County fire captain needs community help with toy drive

TRAPP, Ky. (LEX 18) — Robert Brock has been inside too many homes this time of year where he’s seen it all.

“You go in around the 15th of December, in somebody’s home, and see a Christmas tree with no toys under it. It’s just heartbreaking,” said the captain of Station 3 of the Clark County Fire Department.

Captain Brock has been running a toy drive for several years, usually hoping to impact anywhere from 150-200 kids in need. But this year, he’s way behind schedule at this point.

“Since COVID hit, it’s become increasingly hard to get those donations. If I had to guess, we’ve got enough now to do 8 to 10 families,” Brock said.

Donations usually begin pouring in by July or August. That’s why Brock is so concerned about meeting demand this year, even though we’re still a few days from Thanksgiving.

LEX 18

“Hopefully, Black Friday and being in that mindset will help in that regard,” he said of the lack of donations thus far.

Brock’s Station 3 has become an annual destination for many in the area, by putting up a spectacular holiday lights display in recent years that residents pour in to see.

“The community loves the light show here,” he boasted.

Captain Brock is hoping, not mandating, that when people bring the kids to see the lights this year, that they don’t come empty-handed.

LEX 18

“One small five dollar toy helps tremendously,” he stressed.

Brock said donations can be dropped off at Station 3 or any city or county firehouses.

“I hate to do that to the city (fire department), but they will take donations, and they’ve been great about getting them to us here,” he said.

When you need them, Captain Brock and his teammates run to help. Here’s your chance to return the favor.