'It's like missing a family member': The search continues for missing Big Boy at Georgetown location

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hamburgers and french fries aren't the same at the Georgetown Frisch's Big Boy without its official greeter.

"Monday morning, I came in, and it was like, 'something is missing,' and looked around and everybody is saying, 'where's the Big Boy?'" Linda Allen said. "It was like, oh my gosh, somebody took him."

The restaurant is working with Georgetown Police to bring the Big Boy statue home.

"We're looking at approximately 6 foot tall, phenomenal hair, a little robust around the waist, red and white checkered overalls, big black spit shine shoes," Lt. Jason Bruner said.

Police believe the theft happened early in the morning, and they're still working to find out who made off with the 230-pound Big Boy. They've been checking security cameras and talking to anyone who saw what happened.

"We've even used the Flock camera system around town to try and locate Big Boy riding in the back of somebody's truck or something like that," Bruner said. "But nothing so far."

For now, customers hope a break in the case comes soon.

"I think that whoever has him should return him safely because it's just ridiculous," Denise Becket said.

Georgetown Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department or make an anonymous tip through the app TIP411.