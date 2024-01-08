'It’s not easy': Warm clothing needed as brutal cold moves in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The relatively tame winter we’ve had so far is about to give us a not-so-subtle reminder that it is, in fact, January.

Bitter cold is expected to reach the Commonwealth by this weekend. Daytime highs for several days will struggle to reach 30 degrees, while overnight lows could dip into single digits. It’s a scary time for those without a home and those who’ve devoted their professional lives to helping them.

“It's not easy,” said Catholic Action Center director Ginny Ramsey. “This is all about people who don't have a place to be. But we, as a community, want to take care of them and let them know that we're here.”

Ramsey is hoping to generate donations of cold-weather gear. She’s got some on reserve, but not enough to get through this coming cold snap.

“Hand warmers, coats, gloves, and sleeping bags, those are the main needs,” she said from her office on Monday.

Ramsey’s organization also runs the “Compassionate Caravan”, which hits the streets during times of extreme cold or intense heat.

“We bring them hot soup, we bring them sandwiches, supplies,” she said of the Caravan before adding they’re also on the streets hoping to convince people to get themselves to a shelter.

“Nobody can be warm with the weather that’s coming,” Ramsey said. She would know because she’s watching that Stormtracker forecast year-round. The one she’s following now calls for a potentially dangerous stretch, so she’s hoping you can help with items no longer being used at home.

“Anything that makes sense or you would wear to keep warm,” she stated, adding that wool items aren’t helpful because once those get wet, they’re no longer useful.

Donations can be dropped off at the kitchen door of the CAC office located at 1055 Industry Road between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. This is not a Goodwill drop-off for items of all kinds. CAC only has a need for cold weather gear during this period.

