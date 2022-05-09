'It's still hard to believe': Amaya Taylor's family discusses tragic loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Amaya Taylor’s cousins are convinced she was the victim of a random shooting on Saturday morning.

“She was going to Tennessee State University here on break, just finishing her junior year and going to graduate and go into Public Health. So she wasn’t affiliated with this type of lifestyle at all,” said Amaya’s cousin, Shelby Taylor.

The 20-year-old Taylor and another man, 49-year-old James Bost, Jr. were shot and killed according to police at Green Acres Park while attending an invitation-only party. The shooter, who remains unidentified as of this writing, also wounded three more people, bullet holes were found in nearby homes and vehicles.

Another of Amaya’s close relatives is hoping there will be some good to come from her cousin’s death.

“Just a stepping stone to a solution to a bigger problem. We’re going to use this as motivation to bring our city out of this lifestyle,” said Moriah Taylor.

Shelby said that Amaya was also very close to her parents.

“She was a daddy’s girl and their only child, so they’re still having a hard time wrapping their mind around it, so keep them in your prayers,” Taylor said. “They were very proud of her, very proud of their daughter,” she continued.

Both Shelby and Moriah said they weren’t sure of funeral arrangements for Amaya but indicated the family would like to do something on Sunday or Monday of next week.

“When I got the call, I thought they were kidding. ‘Amaya got shot? No.’ I didn’t believe it. And it’s still hard to believe,” Shelby Taylor added.