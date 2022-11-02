'It's Time, Lexington:' New domestic violence prevention campaign launched

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington leaders announced the launch of a new domestic violence prevention campaign, known as "It's Time, Lexington."

The three-phase project involves community leaders and advocates to spread the message.

The first phase is designed to increase knowledge and conversation about domestic violence.

Phase two, which is set to kick off in January, includes having conversations as a community. Phase three will ask residents to commit to action to help prevent domestic violence.

"Lexington has had at least 12 homicides related to domestic violence so far this year, said Mayor Linda Gorton. "That is far more than we have ever had before."

Gorton said the city will begin encouraging victims of domestic violence to call 3-1-1 for assistance and referral.

More information available at itstimelexington.org.