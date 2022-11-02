Watch Now
News

Actions

'It's Time, Lexington:' New domestic violence prevention campaign launched

Poster image (89).jpg
LEX 18
Poster image (89).jpg
Posted at 12:15 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 12:15:05-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington leaders announced the launch of a new domestic violence prevention campaign, known as "It's Time, Lexington."

The three-phase project involves community leaders and advocates to spread the message.

The first phase is designed to increase knowledge and conversation about domestic violence.

Phase two, which is set to kick off in January, includes having conversations as a community. Phase three will ask residents to commit to action to help prevent domestic violence.

"Lexington has had at least 12 homicides related to domestic violence so far this year, said Mayor Linda Gorton. "That is far more than we have ever had before."

Gorton said the city will begin encouraging victims of domestic violence to call 3-1-1 for assistance and referral.

More information available at itstimelexington.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.