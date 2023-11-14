'It's what we're here for': Lexington Fire Department hosts 93rd toy drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Most of us are just trying to get through Thanksgiving next week before turning our attention to Christmas. That’s not the case for about 600 members of the Lexington Fire Department who’ve been thinking about Christmas for many months.

“It’s a lot of elves working at the North Pole,” Lieutenant Chris McFarlane joked while taking a break from helping people sign up for this assistance. “It’s 600 of us working for about two months straight,” he continued.

The department finds a large warehouse type of space to handle storage and distribution, often rehabbing the building and exterior in exchange for using the area. The department welcomes anyone in need this holiday season to sign up, and then, on December 16th, they will distribute the toys they’ve received from the people of this community.

“Lexington residents can buy unwrapped toys and drop them at any fire station. We also have an Amazon wish list so people can shop that way, and it’ll get sent to us here,” Lt. McFarlane explained.

The Lexington Fire Department has done this in some form or fashion for the community going back 93 years.

“We’re here to help anyone in need, and sometimes that means in other ways,” the Lieutenant said.

Registration for the department’s toy drive ends on Wednesday. When you come to pick up your gifts on December 16, you’re asked to leave the kids at home. Sign-ups and distribution occur at their “North Pole” location at 130 W. New Circle Road.