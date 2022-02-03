Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch up the Great Wall

Actor Jackie Chan was so excited to carry the Olympic torch atop the Great Wall that he woke up at 4 a.m. on Thursday morning and braved 12-degree weather.

Chan was among the torchbearers who carried the Olympic flame as the torch made its way through Beijing and the neighboring city of Zhangjiakou on its second day.

The torch route was shortened to three days, with attendance restricted due to COVID-19 precautions. Still, 1,200 torchbearers will get to carry the torch ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday night. Former NBA star and Chinese basketball icon Yao Ming helped kick off the torch relay on Wednesday.

Chan joined Chinese Olympic medalists on Thursday as the torch headed up the Badaling Great Wall, the most visited section of the Great Wall.

“I woke up at 4 a.m.,” Chan told reporters afterwards, according to Reuters. “This is my fourth Olympics. I’m very happy. I’m also cold!”

The Hong Kong actor was also photographed with student performers and children after participating in the leg.