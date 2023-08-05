Jackpot! Mega Millions drawing hits $1.35 billion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The estimated jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing reached a near-record-setting amount.

"One-point-three-five billion, with a 'b' dollar jackpot. That's what's happening in our world," said Mary Harville, CEO and president of the Kentucky Lottery.

After two decades working for the Kentucky Lottery, Mary Harville has seen the jackpot at its peak, and tonight's drawing was right up there with the best of the best.

"This would be the second largest," said Harville. "There was a higher one, but we're getting up there.”

At a lotto hot spot in Lexington, excitement grew in the hours leading up to Friday's drawing.

"When it gets extremely high, you gotta buy some, right?" said Natasha Baker.

James Boyd said to anyone questioning the decision to play the Mega Millions, "They're crazy for not playing. That's what I would say.”

Most people can't picture that much money, let alone what they'd do if they won the lottery. With $1.35 billion, the possibilities are endless.

You could buy a horse! Not just any horse, you could purchase the likes of a Kentucky Derby winner. 2023 winner Tapit Trice was bought for $1.3 million, meaning you'd have plenty left over from your Mega Millions winnings.

You could purchase all 1,750 acres of one of the most expensive homes in Kentucky, complete with a lake and ten barns. You could buy a Rolls Royce, a Rolex (or several), or a lovely yacht! You could purchase a small island, a professional sports team, or a new set of teeth. The list goes on.

Yet, Harville said Kentuckians aren't thinking big these days. She said they're reasoning.

"More so than in years past, I hear folks give the most practical answers.”

At a busy gas station on a Friday afternoon, LEX 18 got the interviews to prove Harville's point.

"We'd give a lot of it away. I'd give probably a million to St. Jude. We'd probably give a good $10 million away right off the bat," said Gary Mahoney.

"I'm gonna bless my family, I'm gonna set up stuff for my kids, I wanna build a youth center for kids," said James Boyd. "Just make good investments, build a good life."

Qawi Muhammad said, "I would invest in government housing. People need a place to stay, and right now, there aren't affordable homes, so that's exactly what I'd do with it.”

For Natasha Baker, paying off her mom's car would be first. "Then I'd probably pay off my car, then help the community, and of course give my friends and family money too so they could go have fun. I would take a trip, let my husband pick, and say, 'Hey babe, where you wanna go? Pick anywhere in the world,' I'd take him.”

Keeping it simple, Endia Franklin said, "I'm gonna buy me and my husband a house, help the community and look out for our family.”

With a jackpot this high, the only limit on what you can buy is your imagination.

