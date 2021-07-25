Japanese judokas become first siblings to win gold at same Olympics

It's a story that even Hollywood would deem unreasonable, but Japanese siblings Abe Uta and Abe Hifuma became the first siblings to win gold at the same Olympics on Saturday.

And they did it hours apart.

On home soil.

Brother Hifuma followed sister Uta in earning gold in judo at the Nippon Budokan.

First it was Abe Uta who would claim gold by winning the women's half lightweight final against France's Amandine Buchard.

Uta, the younger of the siblings at 21 years old, defeated Brazilian judoka Larissa Pimenta in the Round of 16, Great Britain's Chelsie Giles in the quarterfinals, and Italy's Odette Giuffrita in the semifinal (Giuffrita and Giles both won bronze).

Brother joins sister in host nation glory

Abe Hifuma then started his run to gold with a Round of 16 win over French judoka Kilian Le Blouch before handling Slovakia's Adrian Gomboc and Brazil's Daniel Cargnin to reach the final.

That's where he met Georgian judoka Vazha Margvelashvili and joined his sister as gold medalists in their home country of Japan.

Hifuma, who turns 24 in August, had joked of the pressure that came with knowing his sister could claim gold, too, by saying, "As her bigger brother, I can't afford to lose.”

Fortunately, he didn't.