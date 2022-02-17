Japan's Miho Takagi wins gold, USA's Brittany Bowe captures bronze in 1000m

Miho Takagi of Japan set the Olympic record to win the women's 1000m gold medal in speed skating on Thursday.

She had earned three silver medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics before capturing her first career individual gold with a time of 1:13.19 in the 13th pairing.

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands collected the silver and American Brittany Bowe, the reigning world champion, finished third to earn her first individual Olympic medal.

Bowe skated in the final pairing of 15 and recorded a time of 1:14.61.

The 33-year-old is the first American to earn a medal in the women's 1000m at the Olympics since Chris Witty in 2002. She said she wanted to keep the momentum going after her friend and teammate Erin Jackson won he women's 500m on Sunday.

Ireen Wuest of the Netherlands skated in her final Olympic race and finished sixth. She ends her Olympic career with 13 medals, the most in speed skating history.

Wuest earned two at the 2022 Winter Olympics, including gold in the 1500m.

"I hoped for a spectacular last race, but it wasn't," Wuest said. "But overall, I'm looking at a great Olympics. I've only got one race left now, in Heerenveen (World Cup), and after that, retirement."

Kimi Goetz was the second American in the competition. She paired up with Leerdam and recorded a 1:15.40 time to finish seventh in the final race of her first Olympics.

Takagi finished second in the 500m behind Jackson and in the 1500m after Wuest. She nearly secured a gold medal in the women's team pursuit, but her teammate and sister Nana Takagi fell during the final lap.

The 27-year-old had a terrific start off the line on Thursday with an opening split time of 17.60. Her final 400 meters were stronger than Leerdam's and Bowe's.

Speed skating returns on Friday with the men's 1000m race. The action will start at 3:30 a.m. ET.

RESULTS