Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman's funeral happening Friday

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A sad day in Jessamine County where mourners are arriving to attend the funeral service for Sheriff Kevin Corman.

Family, friends, and other community members will gather to pay last respects to Sheriff Corman at 1 p.m. Friday.

Corman, who served as Jessamine County sheriff for 18 years, died at his home Sunday of—what police say were—natural causes. The sheriff’s passing came only five days after losing his primary election.

His long-time friend and Jessamine County Judge-Executive David West told LEX 18 Monday the sheriff was certainly unhappy with the loss but had come to grips with it and was looking forward to his next chapter.

"The thing I’ll remember most about Kevin Corman was his accessibility. I’ve never seen anyone answer the phone as much when people called he was there for them. When people needed help themselves or for a family member, he did everything he could to try to help them," said West.

There was a visitation Thursday night and Friday morning’s visitation is reserved for friends and family only.

Following Friday's service, the sheriff’s body will be taken to the family’s farm and he'll be laid to rest on a section of that land.