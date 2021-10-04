Jessamine County Sheriff pleads guilty to DUI charge

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman has pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence.

Corman was arrested on September 10. Nicholasville police say Corman was driving his sheriff's department vehicle at the time.

Police had previously charged Corman with careless driving and possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. During his hearing on October 4, those charges merged, and Corman was only charged for the DUI.

"I would like to apologize to my family, friends, staff, and fellow citizens of Jessamine County for my error in judgement on September 10th," wrote Corman in a statement. "Thinking I was not impaired that night was a mistake, and I sincerely hope that the people of this community can accept my apology. I am truly thankful for the outpouring of support and friendship

I have received during this time. It has truly been overwhelming, and I am truly thankful for your prayers and support."

Corman is facing a $200 fine and a license suspension with the ability to apply for an interlock device. He has been the sheriff in Jessamine County for several years.