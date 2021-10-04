Job fair in a bag begins Monday at Lexington Public Library

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Your next job is in the bag at the Lexington Public Library.

Prompted by the pandemic, the “Take Home Job Fair” began Monday. It’s a new partnership with the Kentucky Career Center and BCTC.

"We've seen so many people who've lost their jobs,” said Kelli Parmley, the library’s Community Relations Manager. “We're all kind of in the, ‘What can we do to help with this?’ mode.”

Inside the tote bag, you’ll find employment opportunities at businesses across the Bluegrass, including applications you can fill out on the spot. There are also resources for skill-building and resume-writing. Library employees say the bags are just one of many services they offer to help Kentuckians find their next gig.

“Computer skills, resume writing help, something as simple as setting up an email,” Parmley said. “Because we know now so many job applications are done online, and a lot of people don't have that technology at home, or have never had an email address.”

There are around 300 bags available at all six library locations across the city, and they are first-come, first-serve.