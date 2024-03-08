Joe Bologna seeks new owner to take over beloved Lexington restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Joe Bologna's Restaurant and Pizzeria has spent more than five decades serving pizza and pasta to loyal customers. But by the end of the summer, the man behind the beloved downtown spot is hoping to retire.

Does that mean the Maxwell Street Italian kitchen will be shutting down for good? Bologna hopes not.

He's looking for someone to buy the restaurant, but he's not in it for the money.

"It's more important to find the right person who will continue it just the way it is," Bologna said.

Bologna told LEX 18 on Thursday that he already had seven or eight people interested in the business and expects more in the coming weeks. He hopes to make a decision by the end of the summer.

"You've got to end sometime. And hopefully there will be somebody who wants to take over and keep it going, and that's the way it goes," he said.

The restaurant opened in 1971 in a location just down the street. It's built a loyal following ever since.

Steve Bolton has been a regular at Bologna's since the 70s, when he was a UK Law student.

"My friends and I would come over in the afternoons and drink beer and eat pizza," Bolton said. "It's got all of the good things you want in a restaurant."

While he may not be the owner of the restaurant come the end of the year, Joe Bologna is hoping his name isn't going anywhere.

"I like the old historic part of Lexington and I'm glad I'm a little part of it," he said.

He plans to stay in Lexington even after his retirement.

