John Calipari, Mitch Barnhart to testify in favor of NIL bill Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two iconic names associated with University of Kentucky sports will testify Wednesday at the State Capitol in support of name, image, and likeness.

UK Coach John Calipari and Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart will speak to the Senate Standing Committee on Education regarding Senate Bill 6, sponsored by Republican Senator Max Wise.

Calipari and Barnhart will speak to the Senate Standing Committee on Education at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The committee meeting will be live-streamed.

Last summer, a combination of new state laws and NCAA rule changes made it legal for college athletes to make money off selling their name, image, and likeness. That included Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear was the first governor to allow college athletes to receive compensation for name, image, and likeness when he signed an executive order in June.

Now state lawmakers want to make sure the rules are clarified by law.

Senator Wise is sponsoring the NIL bill. He also has support from Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, who spoke at a press conference last summer.

"I think too often people assume we're talking about the Anthony Davis and John Walls of the world. But this really will impact every sport at every school in Kentucky. We're doing everything we can to make sure we have the best grasp to have legislation that will help everyone," Sen. Morgan McGarvey.

Several UK athletes have already benefited from NIL, including the men's basketball team.

In November, UK basketball players signed a new NIL deal with FTX US, which is a U.S. regulated Cryptocurrency exchange company. In December, eleven players, along with Calipari. signed an exclusive deal with a company called "Mercury" for NFT digital collectible art.