LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County judge has dismissed the case involving Lexington councilwoman Tanya Fogle.

The prosecutor asked the judge to dismiss the case, and Judge Lindsey Thurston dismissed all three charges against Fogle.

Fogle was arrested after an incident at the AT&T store on Richmond Road on March 10, where she "refused" to leave the store several times after being asked to do so by a manager.