Judge dismisses manslaughter charge, Lexington women remains in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jennifer Kashuba was overcome with emotion as Circuit Court Judge Julie Goodman dismissed the manslaughter charge she’s been facing for the last 18 months.

“The thing Jennifer is happiest about is that she can really hope now to be reunited with her children,” said attorney, Marcel Radomile.

Radomile represented Kashuba and filed this motion to dismiss. Her client admitted to having stabbed Jimmy Medlock in February of 2022 after Medlock attacked her in her home and potentially put her children at risk. The two were said to be friends, but weren’t romantically linked.

“This was as good a self-defense case as you could get,” Radomile explained. “Except, she got scared and didn’t find a way to get police involved from the outset,” she continued.

Kashuba told police she hid Medlock’s body in a closet and they later found him in a nearby dumpster. For that she was charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse.

“The self-defense does not negate those charges,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Judge. “But I think we’ll be able to resolve something fairly quickly,” he added of a possible plea deal that the sides could negotiate.

Kashuba’s bond will remain in place and was not reduced despite the dismissal of the more severe charge. A status hearing was scheduled for September 7, but the sides can—and plan to—negotiate before then.

Radomile thanked Lexington police for their work on the case, and opposing counsel for his efforts. Radomile knew charges had to be filed given there was a stabbing death.

Judge Goodman, however, said the evidence was overwhelming, including Medlock’s prior history with domestic violence. She said the law is there to protect those who are potentially fighting for their life, often citing KRS 503.085 and it’s language pertaining to justifiable use of force.

“The law can be on their side,” Radomile said of abuse victims. “I would encourage anyone in that situation to find support and the courage to leave before it comes to that,” she added.