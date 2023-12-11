Judge strikes down Kentucky charter school bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Franklin County judge struck down a recently passed Kentucky charter school bill on Monday.

The new law, House Bill 9, was just passed last year and would have allowed charter schools to receive local and state tax dollars.

One school in Madison County applied to become Kentucky's first charter school earlier this month.

But Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled today that the new law violated the state constitution and that public funding can't support private schools.

The full ruling can be viewed below:

The issue may be a hot topic for state lawmakers, who were already considering adding a vote for a constitutional amendment legalizing the school choice law, which the high court also struck down.