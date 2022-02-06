Watch
Julia Marino wins USA's first medal of 2022 Olympics, surprise silver in slopestyle

Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Silver medalist USA's Julia Marino holds her national flag as she poses on the podium during the medals ceremony after the snowboard women's slopestyle final run during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
Posted at 11:06 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 01:05:43-05

Julia Marino secured the very first medal for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics with a surprising silver in women’s snowboarding slopestyle.

Marino's first run was a 30.61, but she earned the medal with a stellar second run, which earned a score of 87.68. It featured a perfect cab double underflip 900 off "The Matrix" and ended with a frontside double cork 1080 on the last hit.

The 24-year-old Marino from Westport, Connecticut, was bested only by New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who claimed the gold with a 92.88 on her final run.

Marino finished outside the top 10 in slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

