Julia Marino wins USA's first medal of 2022 Olympics, surprise silver in slopestyle

Julia Marino secured the very first medal for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics with a surprising silver in women’s snowboarding slopestyle.

Marino's first run was a 30.61, but she earned the medal with a stellar second run, which earned a score of 87.68. It featured a perfect cab double underflip 900 off "The Matrix" and ended with a frontside double cork 1080 on the last hit.

The 24-year-old Marino from Westport, Connecticut, was bested only by New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who claimed the gold with a 92.88 on her final run.

Marino finished outside the top 10 in slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

