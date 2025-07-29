July 29th is forever 'Father Norman Fischer Day' in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington marked a historic day Tuesday with the first celebration of "Father Norman Fischer Day," honoring the beloved Central Kentucky priest who died last July.

The day was filled with joy rather than sorrow.

"They called Father the apostle of joy, and I thought that is right, wherever he went he always had a smile on his face, and so that's what I saw today, joy," said Maria Fischer-Boothe, Father Norm's sister.

Father Norm died last July while on sabbatical in Delaware.

Those who knew and loved him say he touched countless lives during his 50 years, particularly through his work at Saint Peter Claver Catholic Church and Lexington Catholic High School.

"After he passed, I noticed our church; the numbers didn't dwindle," said Rachel Hahn, Father Norm's niece. "People still keep showing up. People still keep coming back. And I know even though he's in Heaven, his spirit is still connected to us all."

The impact Father Norm had on the community extended beyond his own congregation.

"It almost brings me to tears to see Lexington has not forgotten the example he set for us, and I haven't forgotten either," said Pastor Elizabeth Ann Freeman of Church of God in Jesus' Name.

Mayor Linda Gorton issued a proclamation Tuesday recognizing "Father Norman Fischer Day" in perpetuity. That means July 29th will forever be known as "Father Norman Fischer Day."

The celebration will continue Tuesday night with a parking lot party and fundraiser at Saint Peter Claver Church on West Jefferson Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring food, music, and art in honor of Father Norm.

Learn more here.

