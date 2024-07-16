Junction City man arrested after admitting to killing cat with BB gun: police report

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Junction City man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed at least two cats with a BB gun, according to a citation from the Boyle County Sheriff's Office.

The citation detailed that at around 11 a.m. police were called to a home in the 900 block of Worldstown Road regarding a man who was allegedly shooting cats with a firearm or BB gun. The caller told officials that her friend stated via text that on July 13 her boyfriend "had been shooting stray cats and dumped them over the fence," the citation read.

Further, the citation noted that the friend explained to police that she went to the home to take pictures and found a dead kitten on the side of the home, along with a "puddle of blood" on the porch. She then told police that her boyfriend, Jeffrey Hall, was the alleged suspect in question.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found "what appeared to be dry blood stains on the front porch," according to the citation. Hall spoke to police and allowed them to walk around the outside of his home when they discovered a dead kitten on the left side of the home. Hall then reportedly admitted that he shot the kitten with a BB gun.

Police also found a dead cat in the tree-line across the home and Hall denied shooting that cat, the citation read. The Boyle County Animal Control arrived on the scene to collect the dead cats and found four kittens alive under the front porch of the home. Animal Control told police that the dead cat in the tree-line was believed to be the mom of the kittens.

Hall was arrested and charged with "Torture Dog/Cat W/Serial Phys Inj or Death," the citation reported.

