Justin Thomas feels out of place at the Olympic Village gym

If you want to see some of the top physical specimens in the world, the gyms at the Olympic Village are probably a good place to go.

You'll find weightlifters, boxers, wrestlers, gymnasts, track stars — the list goes on and on.

Oh, and you'll also find U.S. golfer Justin Thomas wandering around in there somewhere.

Thomas, measuring in at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds soaking wet, was apparently feeling out of place surrounded by some of the world's elite athletes Monday evening.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/JustinThomas34/status/1419802926504054796

"Went into the Olympic village for a nice workout last night," Thomas tweeted. "Safe to say there weren’t many athletes fighting me for the 20 lb dumbbells."

While Thomas may not be known for lifting vast amounts of weight, he's far and away one of the best in the world at his craft. He is the fourth-ranked men's golfer on the planet and a former FedEx Cup Champion. At 28 years old, he already has a PGA Championship victory under his belt, among numerous other tournament wins.

Those 20-pound dumbbells seem to be working just fine.