Karl Shannon's funeral arrangements announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Longtime radio personality Karl Shannon's funeral arrangements have been made. The service will remain private.

According to Milwardfuneral.com, the visitation will be held on Monday, June 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Milward-Southland of Lexington.

Longtime radio personality Karl Shannon has died, according to a Facebook post written by Shannon's son.

Shannon was well known as one of the most recognizable voices on the radio.

He retired from radio in 2018 after working in the industry for more than 40 years.

Shannon hosted morning shows for various stations in the area. He also dressed as Santa during the Waveland Historic Home Christmas performances.

Well-known radio host Jack Pattie worked with Shannon at WVLK.

"His voice was amazing, and it wasn't like this big booming base voice it was plenty deep but it was so friendly," Pattie said. "And as a result he got lots of opportunities for radio and voice-over work for commercials — and not just here, all over."

Shannon also spent time at radio stations in Louisville, Nashville, Knoxville, TN, Charlotte, NC, and Dayton, OH.

The radio veteran was also a five-time finalist for the CMA Broadcast Personality of The Year Award in 1989, 1995, 1998, 2001 & 2003. He was also nominated for the Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame in 2008.

"I never heard Karl do anything that wasn't superb," Pattie said. "I've been on vacations in other towns and had the TV on and news comes on and it's like, there's Karl Shannon, because his voice was so distinctive, but always excellent because I think that's the only way he'd have it."

Shannon died at 68 years old.