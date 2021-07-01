Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old 400m hurdles world record

items.[0].image.alt
NTB/AFP via Getty Images
NTB/AFP via Getty Images
Norway's Karsten Warholm reacts after winning and breaking the world record during the 400m hurdles men final at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Oslo on July 1, 2021. - Norway's Karsten Warholm fired out a shot at potential Tokyo Olympic rivals when he shattered the long-standing 400m hurdles world record at Diamond League meet in Oslo and warned he had "more in the tank". - Norway OUT (Photo by Annika Byrde / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by ANNIKA BYRDE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old 400m hurdles world record
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 18:04:40-04

Karsten Warholm is the new world record-holder in the men's 400m hurdles, toppling from track and field's all-time bests pedestal a performance run by American Kevin Young to win the 1992 Barcelona Olympics that stood for 29 years.

In front of a home crowd Thursday at a Diamond League meet in Oslo, Norway, the two-time reigning world champion had a blistering start and crossed the finish in 46.70, eight-hundredths of a second under Young's long-standing mark of 46.78.

The Norwegian's record arrives less than a week after American Rai Benjamin came five-hundredths of a second short of Young's time at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, clocking 46.83 to leap Warholm for second-fastest in history.

Warholm's result further energizes what was already expected to be a showdown of the ages at this summer's Tokyo Games. He, Benjamin – now third-fastest – and Qatar's Abderrahman Samba, the fourth-best ever, all will be there to compete.

The 25-year-old has now run seven of the top 15 times ever run in the men's 400m hurdles – three at sub-70 – and reestablishes himself as the favorite heading into the Olympics.

SEE MORE: U.S. Trials: Benjamin runs No. 2 all-time 400mH, wins final

Young's record was among the oldest on the books in men's track and field – the oldest for individual Olympic program events on the track.

The two-time Olympian ran his now former world-record time in the final of those 1992 Games, besting Edwin Moses' nine-year-old mark (47.02) from 1983 by nearly a quarter-second to capture gold and set the still-standing Olympic record.

Barcelona would be his last Olympics. After winning the world title a year later in Stuttgart, Germany, Young changed coaches, dealt with injuries and didn't make it past the semifinals at the 1996 U.S. trials.

The Los Angeles native was a walk-on at UCLA. According to a 1986 LA Times piece, his only high school credential was a third-place finish at states and was helped only by a $1,000 Coca-Cola scholarship for "aspiring, future Olympians."

Young was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2006.

SEE MORE: Barcelona 1992: Kevin Young breaks 400m hurdles world record

A more dated, 31-year-old record from the field fell less than two weeks ago at U.S. trials when American Ryan Crouser broke Randy Barnes' world shot put record (23.12m) from 1990 with a 23.37-meter hurl.

Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj's invincible 1500m world record from 1998 now replaces Young's record as the oldest among the aforementioned criteria.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight