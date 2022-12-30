Kathy Witt reflects on nearly a quarter century as Fayette County sheriff

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The year was 1998, and Titanic was a box office hit. Furby was the hottest toy. And Apple released its first iMac.

That was also the year Kathy Witt made history as Fayette County's first female sheriff.

24 years later, she's about to start another term as the longest-serving sheriff in Fayette County and one of the longest-serving female sheriffs across the country.

Before her swearing in Thursday afternoon, Witt told LEX 18 she never imagined her career as sheriff would last this long.

"It's remarkable," she said. "And blessed. I'm blessed to have been able to do it."

During her tenure, Sheriff Witt has placed an emphasis on domestic violence prevention through new policies and resources like Amanda's Center.

She has also witnessed many changes since she became sheriff at 38 years old. In 2022, Witt says deputies are better trained and better equipped than when she started.

But she says her office is currently dealing with a common issue for many agencies across the country.

"Now one of the biggest challenges is recruiting," she said. "It's recruiting. And we are committed that we are going to turn that around. We have a couple of new applicants that are going to join us in January, so we're really excited about that."

In the next four years, Sheriff Witt says she wants to focus on improved technology for document services as well as officer wellness.

"If an officer is healthy, they are going to better serve this community," she said. "And so that is really important to me."

She's also passionate about being a role model for the next generation of public servants.

"I'm here to help every young person, young woman, who aspires to be in this profession," Witt said. "I'm honored to serve with the other women here in Lexington. This is going to be a really exciting time."

According to the National Sheriff's Organization, there are less than 60 female sheriffs across the U.S. That's less than two percent of all sheriffs. Witt says she hopes that number continues to improve.