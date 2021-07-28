Katie Ledecky demolishes field to win first Olympic women's 1500 gold medal

In June of 2017, the women's 1500m freestyle was officially confirmed as an Olympic event starting in Tokyo, bringing long overdue gender equality in distance swimming.

Even then, even with an extra year of waiting, there was zero doubt who the first Olympic champion would be. The only question? By how much.

The foregone conclusion: Katie Ledecky. The margin: 4.13 seconds

After 500 meters, her lead was nearly two and a half seconds. At the kilometer, nearly four. By then it was over, if it ever truly wasn't.

Every stroke perfectly like the one before. Grace and dominance.

She slammed the water in celebration after finishing in 15:37.34, but not for her own accomplishment. Teammate Erica Sullivan, to Ledecky's elation, claimed the silver in 15:41.41. Ledecky's best time came at U.S. Nationals in 2018, where she set the world standard at 15:20.48.

The 20-year-old Sullivan, a longtime open water specialist who's excelled in the pool in the last two years, has now shaved 20 seconds off the personal record of 16:01.71 she had going into the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in June.

Ledecky's victory was her first of the Tokyo Olympics, where she entered with her sights set on a sweep of the four mid-distance and distance freestyle events. She competed in the 200m freestyle final an hour prior in a grueling single-session double, finishing fifth, and took second to Australia's Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle a day earlier.