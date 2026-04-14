Kaydence Carpenter appears in court as her lawyer argues self-defense in pedestrian crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 20-year-old Kaydence Carpenter appeared in Fayette District Court on Tuesday morning for a pretrial hearing after being charged with striking four people with her car on March 22 in Lexington.

The case has been bound to the grand jury. Carpenter faces charges of wanton endangerment, four counts of assault, DUI, and reckless driving.

Police said the incident sent four people to the hospital with various injuries. Since the incident, some witnesses have come forward, telling LEX 18 they believe Carpenter was acting in self-defense.

During testimony this morning, Carpenter’s attorney, Dan Carmen, indicated he will build his case on self-defense if an indictment is returned.

Carmen questioned Lexington Police Officer Amelia Hardy, who responded to the scene near Short Street, about the many videos she has viewed of the incident. Hardy said she saw several videos, including those posted on social media and one from a nearby building’s security camera.

"Since you said you've seen these videos, have you seen the one where she's punched while sitting in her vehicle? One of which a person appears to have a firearm in their hand," Carmen said.

Hardy didn’t answer yes or no specifically to those two questions.

"Multiple videos after the fact," Hardy said.

Carpenter will remain out on bond but must register for random drug and alcohol testing, which she did immediately following the hearing. She is also not allowed to drive.