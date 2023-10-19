Keeneland has gone through changes before, but stands by earliest mission

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Now that Keeneland officials have announced a $93 million construction project, how does the iconic track keep its historic charm?

The planned paddock building is the largest construction since the track was built and the first major project in two decades.

Still, Keeneland's decision to go ahead with this project may come with a minor scare. How do you keep the classic charm with modern upgrades?

Well, it goes back to the earliest days in the 1930's in the founding prospectus: “to create a model race track to perpetuate and improve the sport and to provide a course that is intended to serve as a symbol of the fine traditions of Thoroughbred racing.”

"It's committed to the preservation of the finest traditions of thoroughbred racing," said Roda Ferraro, Keeneland's Incoming Library Director.

The Keeneland Library has collections of documents and photographs showing how the track has changed over the years. President and CEO Shannon Arvin said Wednesday the goal is to make sure the new buildings blend in perfectly with the old. She says that helps maintain the charm.

Keeneland has gone through various changes over the years, typically to adapt to the growth and demand of the sport. Arvin says tickets for meets can sell out in 15 minutes and the hope is this change will help better accommodate additional fans.