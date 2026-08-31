Keeneland hiring seasonal workers for Fall Meet, Breeders' Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Keeneland is seeking seasonal employees for its Fall Meet and the 2026 Breeders' Cup World Championships, with hiring underway for a variety of positions across the race track's operations.

The Fall Meet is scheduled for Oct. 2-24, with the Breeders' Cup World Championships set for Oct. 30-31.

Keeneland officials said applicants can apply online or attend the track's Hiring Center, which will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Hiring Center is located on the second floor of the Grandstand and will offer on-site interviews. Employment offers may be made the same day, according to Keeneland. Applicants are asked to bring two forms of identification.

Available positions span several areas of operation, including hospitality, food and beverage service, concessions and the Track Kitchen. Keeneland officials said opportunities are available for workers with a range of experience levels, from entry-level applicants to those with culinary and hospitality backgrounds.

Most seasonal jobs do not require formal training, according to the organization.

Employees hired for the meet and the Breeders' Cup will receive paid training before racing begins. Additional benefits include weekly pay, a 50% discount on concession meals and a 30% discount at The Keeneland Shop.