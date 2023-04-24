Keeneland spring meet racks up racing incidents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly three weeks into Keeneland’s spring meet and the reports of racing incidents are racking up. On Sunday, two horses were taken off the track due to concerns for health and safety.

Today’s call is the fifth straight day of racing incidents, according to Keeneland's daily incident report.

On April 19, Foreign Relations and Master of the Ring clipped heels, unseating jockey Tyler Gaffalione and causing Master of the Ring to go down, according to the incident report. A vet team determined Master of the Ring suffered an injury they’ve called catastrophic in nature. The 5-year-old gelding had to be euthanized due to the injuries.

The following day, the horse Pearse was given a courtesy ride to the barn after the race.

On April 21, two racing incidents appeared on Keeneland’s daily report. After crossing the wire, Green Up experienced exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage. Green Up’s prognosis is considered good.

Included in the incident report, the state veterinarian observed the horse Reckoning Force off in the left front leg, prompting the horse to be transported to the barn by equine ambulance. KHRC veterinarians' diagnosis confirmed a mild lameness, but say the prognosis is favorable.

On Saturday, Devious Stares was pulled from the race out of an abundance of caution. An evaluation found the horse to have lacerations in her right foreleg and lameness in two of her legs.

Most recently, on Sunday the horse Cowichan was transported back to the barn after the race due to mild lameness. Additionally, Jubilant Joanie flipped in the gate before the race. Lacerations were later found on her shoulder and legs, along with a poll injury on the top of her head.

Keeneland’s spring meet concludes on Friday, April 28.