Keeping pets cool and safe in record-high heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The intense prolonged heat can be dangerous for humans and pets alike.

Animal Control is encouraging pet parents to take some extra precautions with animals.

If you can't keep the back of your hand against the sidewalk for at least five seconds then the ground is too hot for your pet.

The Humane Society says it's best to walk dogs early in the morning or late at night when it's cooler. Stick to the shade when possible or walk dogs in the grass.

Animal Control is prioritizing heat-related calls because of this dangerous heat. If you notice an animal in distress, call them immediately at 859-255-9033.

Signs of heat stroke in dogs include panting, thick saliva, restlessness, and vomiting. All dogs can have a heat stroke, but pugs and bulldogs, breeds with thick coats, and puppies are more susceptible.

If you think your dog is suffering from heat stroke, bring them inside where it's cool, give them water, and take them to the vet as soon as possible.

Some animal shelters in our region report the heat is pushing them to the brink.

A shelter in Cincinnati says they're at 225% capacity and the heat wave is only making it worse. They can't keep their overflow areas cool enough and four dogs developed heat-related issues Tuesday.

Cincinnati Animal Care is waiving all adult dog adoption fees through Friday.