Kentuckians Join national rally to end poverty

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Diane Stevens moved from Taylor County to Lexington to support her son seeking help through rehab. She never expected to wind up without a home.

“I’ve become homeless because someone scammed me,” Stevens said. She sat in a yard waiting for someone who never came. When the police arrived, Stevens had to leave her belongings behind. “I had to leave everything, and the cops came. They took me to this homeless tent. and me and my dogs are homeless.”

Tears began to flow as Stevens described her conditions.

“I have a pitbull and a chihuahua, and they are interacting with 60 people. And we need a home bad. I'm not used to this kind of life, but these women are going through hell every day. God provides, He does. but it's hard right now. And I know he don't want me to live like this.”

Today, the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign marched for people like Diane, who feel forgotten about by the government. Chase Carson, founder of local charity Unity Allies, joined the march to fight discrimination against the poor.

“Discrimination doesn't discriminate,” Carson said. “You can be black, white, green, whatever the color, and still be poor. So, we're here to help our poor brothers and sisters and show support and solidarity for them today.”

Along with his charity to better unite communities, Carson hopes to earn a city council seat in London, Ky., to enact policies benefiting the impoverished.

“For so long it seems like the poor people, especially those in Eastern Kentucky, just seem to be disregarded, so we're here to show our support and hopefully let their voices be heard today.”

A similar march occurred in 32 states across the country, and campaign leaders hope to encourage low wage voters to make their voice heard in the November elections.

Carson said, “These issues aren't specific to certain of us, it affects all of us, so that's why we're here together.”