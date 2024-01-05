Kentuckians prepare for incoming wintry mix

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — State and local transportation crews are keeping an eye on the roads this weekend as a wintry mix moves into Kentucky.

“The National Weather Service says that snow will likely begin Friday night and continue into Saturday morning. There could be some slick spots, so motorists need to be careful and be aware,” said Natasha Lacy with District 7 of the Transportation Cabinet.

The LEX 18 StormTracker weather team expects snow to mainly stay north of I-64, but that doesn’t rule out rain and slush to the south.

“Anytime roadways or bridges or ramps freeze, even from rain or light mist, if that freezes that can create slick areas and black ice,” said Lacy.

Anticipating a slushy weekend, Lexington locals made their way to the salt and snow melt aisles of places like Chevy Chase Hardware Friday morning.

According to co-owner Tad Dunn, the shop is fully stocked with winter essentials, just waiting for the first big system to move in.

“We’ve got plenty of salt, shovels, and sleds…more sleds than you can imagine,” said Dunn.

While Lexington likely won’t wake up to a blanket of snow, the mix is a sure sign that winter has arrived, and it’s never too early to prepare.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet suggest having the following emergency items in your vehicle this winter:

First aid kit

Extra coat, gloves, and blankets or sleeping bag

Non-perishable food and water

Baby formula, diapers, wipes

Flashlight with extra batteries

Portable phone chargers

Pet food, water, leash, bowl

Medications

Ice Scraper and Jumper cables

Shovel and a bag of sand or litter

Visit snowky.ky.gov [lnks.gd] for snow and ice resources, like priority route maps, tips and highway district updates.