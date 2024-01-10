Kentucky associations accepting applications for one-time heating grants

Community action associations across Kentucky are accepting applications for one-time heating grants to assist households in crisis.

The applications are open for all 23 agencies across the state, with outreach offices in all 23 counties.

Despite the price of natural gas going down from last year, the National Energy Assistance Directors Association says home heating prices this winter will continue sitting at near-record high levels.

The big bills have left those already struggling with necessities in a tough position, weighing whether to turn up the heat or try other ways to keep themselves warm in bitter-cold temperatures.

For those in the worst of it, with shutoffs or eviction notices, the federally funded LiHeat program will help to fill the gap.

Kentucky River Foothills Community Action was able to help more than 3,500 households in crisis during winter 2023.

"We're really here to say we understand that heating your home is hard it's expensive and that's where we can come in," said Public Information Officer Karen Atkins.

About 29% of Americans who were surveyed had to reduce or forego expenses for basic household necessities to pay an energy bill in the last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's pulse survey.

That is exactly who community action is trying to reach.

"We provide this energy assistance to help meet our neighbors where they are because we're just coming off the holidays, people are struggling and it really hasn't gotten that cold yet," said Atkins.

There are specific requirements like low income below 150% of the federal poverty level, that they look for so they have enough money to help the most vulnerable.

About 20 million families now owe an average of $800 per family, up from about $400 per family prior to the start of the pandemic.

Knowing that when you owe, shutoffs do happen, Community Action locations across the state are begging the community to take advantage of the money provided by the federal government while they can.

All you have to do is visit their website, follow the instructions and schedule an appointment at foothillscap.org/programs/energy-assistance/

"We just want everyone to be able to utilize this service and I think people on fixed incomes really need to know that this program exists," said Atkins.