Kentucky Baptist Convention disaster relief team headed to Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Baptist Convention's disaster relief team is hitting the road this weekend, ready to give back to survivors of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

They leave Sunday for Sarasota, according to disaster relief coordinator Ron Crow. He says after feeding teams leave their Stanford warehouse and arrive in Florida, they'll set up as a Red Cross site. 70 volunteers, including 40 from Kentucky, will cook up to 25,000 meals a day.

"We set out on a parking lot, and have our equipment all laid out," Crow said. "Of course, you got to think about all the inventory you got coming in, and then the space and people manning that inventory."

Crow says their crew will be in Florida for 7 to 14 days, bringing years of experience in disaster response with them. From hurricanes in coastal states to recent tornadoes and flooding at home, they've seen what people need after losing everything.

"So sometimes even the simplest thing is the greatest need," Crow told LEX 18. "You know, a meal, or a cup of cold water, or something that's needed at the moment."

While meals are this team's focus, Crow says there's also more to recovery, and KBC crews are happy to help in ways both big and small.

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief

"Many of these people are devastated, they're hurting, they're struggling," he said. "So just listening to their story, listening to their heart, letting them share, helps bring about their emotional healing."

Healing that's coming from Kentucky's heart.

For more information about their work, including how you can help, visit their website.