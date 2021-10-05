Kentucky Blood Center now accepting frozen breast milk donations

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Blood Center is now accepting donations of a different kind to help sick and premature infants.

On Tuesday the nonprofit announced its partnership with The Milk Bank, based in Indianapolis. Four KBC locations will now act as Milk Depot locations where approved donors can drop off frozen breast milk inside refrigerators. There are now two locations in Louisville and two in Lexington, doubling the amount of Milk Depots in each city.

Once approved donors give frozen milk to KBC, it's sent to The Milk Bank headquarters, where it’s pasteurized before being distributed to hospitals primarily in Kentucky, Indiana, and St. Louis. The Blood Center says much of the milk that’s donated in Lexington will end back up at hospitals in the Bluegrass.

“There are babies that are in the hospital that need the vital nutrients in breast milk, that their parents for whatever reason their parents aren't able to provide,” said Mandy Brajuha, KBC’s vice-president of external relations.

“It's just a really cool idea and concept and a really thrilling partnership for us,” Brajuha said. “We’re community minded. We’re here to supply blood to the community, and this is just another way we can impact the tiniest patients at the hospital.”

According to The Milk Bank, ideal candidates for milk donations are non-smoking women in good general health. Around 800 women donate their breast milk each year. You can find out if you’re eligible by contacting the nonprofit at 317-536-1670 or visiting themilkbank.org/donate-milk.

Kentucky locations launching October 4th:



Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

There will also be locations in Somerset and Pikeville soon.