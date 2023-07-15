Kentucky college students adventuring for a cause

(LEX 18) — College students can find themselves on all kinds of interesting trips, but one group from Western Kentucky University is on an all-out adventure.

"We ride, usually, about 70, 75 miles a day and then from there, we get off the bike, get something to eat, go to sleep, wake up and do it all over again," said Trey Englehardt.

12 WKU students set out May 20 from San Francisco. They're biking all the way across the country, eyeing a finish line at Virginia Beach. After arriving in Lexington Friday afternoon, they've covered more than 2,800 of the nearly 4,000 mile journey.

"It's a great feeling, honestly. After about seven weeks of not seeing anybody we knew or staying any other place besides a church or camping, Kentucky's really been a blessing and very hospitable and just great to see people we know," Englehardt said.

This isn't just about reaching the finish line. They've got another big goal in mind. The group is called Bike4Alz. A Western student started it years ago while his grandfather was struggling with Alzheimer's and now, every year, a new group bikes across the country to raise money for Alzheimer's research.

"Hopefully one day we find a cure for the disease, but until then we'll continue to do the ride every single year," said Callen Jones.

The group gives grants to UK's Sanders-Brown Center on Aging. This year, they're hoping for a big number.

"Our goal is $150,000 this year and I'm confident we'll hit it," Englehardt said.

They're spending the night here in Lexington. Tomorrow, it's back in the saddle - a sense of purpose drawing them closer and closer to their goal.

"We have ten riding days left, so we're kind of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, the finish line. Being almost there is almost overwhelming, just to know that we've gone so far and we're almost at the end. Just a lot of different emotions. Excitement. Sometimes you get kind of sad thinking it's going to be over. I think all of us are just ready to finish it out," Englehardt said.

If you would like to donate to their cause, visit Bike4Alz.org.