Kentucky counties anticipating the next potential round of winter weather

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just hearing the word "snow" in the forecast may remind you of a time not so long ago.

A time such as last Thursday, when cars were stuck on interstates around Lexington for hours. It was a traffic nightmare that played out as the temperatures, and snow fell.

This week across the state, salt barns are getting restocked in anticipation of the next round.

There are nearly 300 miles of roads within Rockcastle County, which means during any storm, crews stay out and about for hours.

Judge-Executive Howell Holbrook says last week was no exception.

"That snow came really quick, and I know there were some hiccups early on, but I know at the end of the day, everything worked out all right," said Holbrook.

Holbrook says there were too many wrecks to count during that 12-hour stretch and some parts of the county saw more than six inches of snow.

The interstate runs right through Mount Vernon, and at one point, I-75 was one of the several spots around central Kentucky that resembled a parking lot.

Even though his crews are not responsible for I-75 clean-up, Judge Holbrook says first responders monitored the gridlock closely. When the roads are jammed drivers usually exit in Mount Vernon to find somewhere to sleep.

"We had most of the motels in our county were pretty much full but we maintained good," said Holbrook. "The school system, the Christian Appalachian Project here in our county helps us out with our shelters and stuff if we ever have to open one."

Once again this weekend, crews will be on standby, ready for a long night that they're hoping does not come.