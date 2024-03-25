Kentucky health care professionals encourage colon cancer screenings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As an international conversation about cancer is underway following Princess Kate Middleton's diagnosis, a Baptist Health event encouraged Kentuckians to get screened.

Baptist Health partnered with six local churches for a free colon cancer awareness and screening fair on Sunday, offering educational programs about colon cancer, breast cancer, and diabetes, among other diseases.

Rev. Willis Polk, of Imani Baptist Church, shared his experience with getting a colonoscopy 30 years ago.

"It came back that I had a polyp," Polk said. "It had been in there about five years and if he hadn't gotten it, it would have been cancerous."

He worked alongside other congregations, as well as Dr. Lee Hicks, medical director of oncology for Baptist Health, to get the fair together.

"Ever since then, especially with Black males, I try to emphasize to them, look man, get in there and get looked at," he said.

According to National Cancer Institute date, Kentucky has the highest cancer rate in the nation. It also has the second highest cancer rate among people under 50.

"Kentucky has a lot to be proud of but unfortunately in a lot of cancer fronts, we kind of rule the roost, and colon cancer is no exception," Hicks said.

Hicks said early detection is crucial in improving the survival chances of patients.

Many in attendance acknowledged they had been encouraged to get screened by family members.

They also applauded Middleton for sharing her story publicly, especially as she was diagnosed at just 42 years old.

"A lot of people take it for granted because they say 'I'm young, this could never happen to me,' but it could happen to anyone," said Sherry Barnes.

Baptist Health recommends anyone 45 years old or older should be screened for colon cancer. Those with a family history or a chronic gastrointestinal issue should be screened even earlier.