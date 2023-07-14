Kentucky hosting girls' baseball national championship

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of girls from across the country are in Kentucky to compete for a national baseball championship.

"Baseball for All" is an organization that promotes girls in baseball. From July 12 to 16, girls' teams from ages 6 to 18 will compete at the Ripken Experience in Elizabethtown. The Bluegrass Banshees from central Kentucky have made the short trip down the Bluegrass Parkway. Most of the players also play on boys' teams.

"It's amazing, seeing other girls playing with us and it's not just boys who can play," said Hannah Jones.

That's what this league is all about. They want to grow women's baseball across the country, hoping to create more opportunities for girls to play baseball at the college level. The girls on the Banshees said this is a much different experience than being the only girl on a boys' team.

"All the girls are rooting for each other and talking to each other and they're not quiet and awkward with each other," said Ellie Chambers. "It's really fun. At the first practice, we walked in and we were all like besties immediately."

So far, the Banshees are 3-0, aiming to take home the championship right here in Kentucky.