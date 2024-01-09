Kentucky lawmakers considering eliminating 6% tax on diapers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lawmakers in Frankfort are considering eliminating the 6% tax on diapers to help families of young children save a little on a necessary product.

There are a lot of things parents with young children can do without, but diapers are not one of them.

For those struggling to afford them, that's where the generosity of non-profits like The Nest in Lexington comes in.

"We don't want there to be a child that might be in danger by not having diapers," said Sheri Estill, director of community engagement.

Over the past six months, Estill says they have given out at least 40,000 diapers for free.

"A nest is that thing that is enclosing that keeps you warm, that keeps you, cares for you, and that's the greatest symbol I think of for what we do," said Estill.

She says they rely on the goodwill of the community to supply diapers and a host of other hygiene items and household goods.

It has allowed them to step up for families when recent changes in the economy, like inflation, have made getting essentials, like diapers, harder.



"Diapers are expensive and when we're talking about your basic human needs, diapers are the second most requested item," said Estill.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, children require at least 50 diaper changes per week, or 200 diaper changes per month on average.

Estimates like those are why Estill feels any help is better than nothing

As of this year, 24 states have eliminated their sales tax on diapers, including Ohio and Indiana.

Now Kentucky wants to join them.

"That's something that can change a family's life," said Estill.

Reducing the sales tax can put a little more money in their pockets of time.

Lawmakers are estimating families can spend up to $2,000 a year on diapers.

The widespread impact is why the bill, which is only in the introduction phase, is already drawing bipartisan support.

The estimates are eliminating a six percent tax on diapers would cost about $6 million dollars a year.

The bill is sponsored by Senators Armstrong, Adams, Berg, Funke Frommeyer, Harper Angel, Southworth, Thayer, Webb, Westerfield, and Williams.