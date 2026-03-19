Kentucky lawmakers introduce Articles of Impeachment against Fayette County Judge Julie Muth Goodman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky House of Representatives has introduced Articles of Impeachment against Fayette County Circuit Judge Julie Muth Goodman, recommending her removal from office for alleged misdemeanors, including abuse of power and defying state laws.

The resolution follows a citizen petition filed on Jan. 28 that accused Goodman of abusing her judicial discretion and authority across six specific court cases in the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

The House Impeachment Committee held a hearing on March 16 to review the allegations. The committee heard testimony from Goodman, her attorneys, and Kimberly Baird, the Commonwealth's attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit. The committee also heard from Doug Botkin, the surviving spouse of a victim killed in a vehicle collision involved in one of the cited cases.

Following an independent review of the testimony and Goodman's actions, the committee found the citizen petition valid and declared that Goodman committed misdemeanors in office.

The resolution outlines five Articles of Impeachment against Goodman. The articles charge her with:

Abusing the powers of her office;

Defying binding precedents established by the highest courts of the Commonwealth;

Defying statutes enacted by the General Assembly and rules of the Kentucky Court of Justice; and

Interfering with the rights and powers of the grand jury, trial court jurors, and attorneys to perform their roles.

Following the adoption of the resolution, the Speaker of the House will appoint a committee and staff to prosecute the articles. The chair of that committee is required to lay the Articles of Impeachment before the Kentucky Senate within five days.