'Kentucky Love' charity event happening this Saturday to help western Kentucky tornado victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local artist is putting on a charity event to help western Kentuckians impacted by the tornadoes.

Ian Gabriel is partnering with The Grand Reserve in Lexington to host "Kentucky Love" this Saturday. There will be a fashion show featuring clothes from local boutiques and music from local bands. There will also be a live raffle.

Proceeds will go to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to help tornado victims.

Gabriel says he wanted to use his talents as an artist to bring people together for a good cause.

"I really want to make sure that that money goes to the families and that people can get help," said Ian Gabriel, CEO of Miraage Entertainment. "There's still people hurting out there. Sometimes people are like, I'm not sure if it's still going on is it over because we don't hear about it as much in the news anymore. But they absolutely still need help."

Tickets are $35. Click here to buy tickets.