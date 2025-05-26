Watch Now
Kentucky man dead after his vehicle reportedly overturns on Kelleys Island in Ohio

ERIE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County man was reportedly killed after the car he was driving overturned into water on Kelleys Island in Ohio at around 2 a.m. on Monday, officials reported.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Wesley S. Finley was driving a Ford Mustang westbound on West Lakeshore Drive on Kelleys Island early Monday morning.

Officials reported that Finley drove off the left side of the road, striking several metal fences, a deck, and rocks in the process. Ultimately, the car ended up partially in the water.

Finley suffered fatal injuries and, according to officials, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol and drug use was a factor in the crash and officers continue to investigate the incident, officials reported.

