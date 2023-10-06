Kentucky pumpkin farms push through dry season

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky pumpkin farms are entering their busiest few weeks of the year, but this season didn't come without its challenges.

Dry weather left some farms with few crops, while others had to put in extra labor and money to maintain theirs.

At Bi-Water Farm and Greenhouse, Stephen Fister's family has been growing pumpkins for around 50 years now. This year, the farm still saw a successful crop, but they had to put more resources into it to do so.

"When the season is as dry and hot as it was, it takes a lot more dollars and labor to get a pumpkin crop done," Fister said.



According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of Kentucky is currently in an "abnormally dry" or "moderate drought" status.

Holleran Farms, which raises pumpkins in both Scott and Fayette Counties, told LEX 18 there was a drastic difference in each crop.

In Scott County, their pumpkins grew as expected. In Fayette County, the farm reported seeing just a third of its usual yield.

In order to keep the farm from drying up in recent weeks, Fister said Bi-Water utilized its drip irrigation system.

After three years of a pandemic and economic uncertainty, local businesses like Bi-Water are no strangers to challenges.

"It's one of those things, you just get in, submerse yourself in it and go," Fister explained.

In some ways, he added, the dry weather may have actually helped early in the season, keeping young pumpkins from rotting.

Through it all, he said it turned out to be a very good season for the farm, with a yield "equal to or above" previous years.

Now, as the farm is open for its annual AutumnFest, Fister said the forecast is looking up.

"This is the perfect weather condition for people to enjoy coming out here on the farm," he said.

Bi-Water Farm and Greenhouse is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. now through October 31.